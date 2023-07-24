(Bloomberg) -- The mayor of one of Ecuador’s main Pacific ports was assassinated a month ahead of presidential elections as skyrocketing crime overwhelms the authorities, making the formerly peaceful nation as violent as Mexico and Colombia.

The mayor of Manta, Agustin Intriago, 38, was gunned down during a public event on Sunday, in the second deadly attack on a politician in a week. A woman also lost her life in the attack, while two of the attackers were wounded and are in custody in a hospital, according to Interior Minister Juan Zapata.

Zapata didn’t elaborate on the motives for the shootings.

Also on Sunday, a confrontation between crime gangs in a prison in Guayaquil left at least six inmates dead and 11 injured, the prison service said. Prisoners in other major jails have seized security guards, it added.

Ecuador’s homicide rate has increased by more 300% over the last five years, as Colombian cocaine poured into the country and rival mafias fought for control of smuggling routes to the US and Europe. Last year’s murder rate of 25 per 100,000 inhabitants was slightly higher than that of Mexico and Colombia, according to data collected by news outlet Primicias.

A poll this month found that crime was the top issue for voters, followed by unemployment.

Politicians Targeted

Politicians are increasingly being targeting in the violence. A week earlier, Rider Sanchez, a candidate for congress allied with centrist presidential candidate Otto Sonnenholzner, was shot and killed in an apparent robbery attempt in Quininde.

City councilman Jairo Olaya, of the socialist Citizen Revolution party, was murdered in the city of Esmeraldas last month. Duran’s mayor Luis Chonillo narrowly escaped an assassination attempt in May, on his first day in office.

All the main candidates in the Aug. 20 presidential election have pledged to get tough on crime. Polls published so far show Luisa Gonzalez of the socialist Citizen Revolution party leading, with several other candidates vying to make it into a runoff against her.

