(Bloomberg) -- The Hungarian mayor filmed taking part in an orgy on a luxury yacht quit Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s party two days after winning a fourth term.

While Zsolt Borkai will remain in charge of the western city of Gyor, his departure from the Fidesz party is an attempt at damage control. Opposition forces used the video to tip close races in their favor in Sunday’s local elections, dealing Orban the biggest setback since his return to power in 2010.

Borkai, a 54-year-old married father of two, said on Tuesday that his decision to quit Fidesz was to prevent the party from being at a “moral disadvantage.”

Footage of Borkai and his associates romping at a sex party on the Adriatic Sea had circulated on news and porn websites, humiliating Orban, who invokes Christian values and has criticized Western society for its relaxed morals.

