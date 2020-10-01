(Bloomberg) -- The mayors of two Wisconsin cities are asking President Donald Trump to reconsider plans for rallies this weekend as Covid-19 hammers the Midwestern swing state.

Trump will campaign at the Green Bay and La Crosse airports Saturday, and local leaders fear the events will mirror others at which masks and social distancing guidelines were widely disregarded. Wisconsin has one of the highest per capita rates of daily cases in America.

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich, a Democrat, said he had no problem with smaller campaign appearances, including the town hall-session Trump held there in June. But he said large rallies were another story.

“It’s incredibly unwise and dangerous to be associated with an event like that, and I would strongly encourage him not to do that,” Genrich said in an interview late Wednesday. The airport event is just outside the city over which he presides.

La Crosse’s Democratic Mayor Tim Kabat echoed that sentiment, calling for the rally to be canceled or postponed for at least two weeks.

“This will cause further spread of Covid-19, increased cases and potentially increased hospitalizations in our community -- which is the absolute last thing we need right now,” Kabat said in an emailed response to questions.

Trump campaign spokeswoman Courtney Parella said Wednesday that everyone attending the rallies would get a temperature check, access to hand sanitizer and “be provided a mask they are encouraged to wear.”

