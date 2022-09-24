(Bloomberg) -- Mazda Motor Corp. is considering a permanent exit from Russia after its invasion of Ukraine put a halt on the Japanese carmaker’s production in the country.

The company said its withdrawal is under discussion as it sees no path to restarting production in Russia, following a Yomiuri report that said it had decided to pull out. The Hiroshima-based carmaker had manufactured cars for the Russian market in the eastern city of Vladivostok since 2012, according to the Yomiuri.

Akira Machida, a Mazda spokesman, said the company has begun discussions with its partner in Russia, Sollers, and other stakeholders there. It sold about 30,000 cars in the country in 2021 and has not yet made a decision about the future of its local employees, Machida said.

The news follows fellow Japanese carmaker Toyota Motor Corp.’s announcement earlier this week that it would cease vehicle manufacturing in Russia permanently as it saw no way to restart the operations.

Toyota Ends Production in Russia, Seeing No Path to Restart

Russia’s auto market collapsed in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, with deliveries plunging more than 80% in the months of May and June. Avtovaz PJSC, which state entities took over from Renault SA, has increased its share of sales in recent months along with Chinese companies that have filled the void left by western and Japanese brands.

(Updates with comment from the company)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.