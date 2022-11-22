Mazda Motor Corp. and its suppliers plan to invest 1.5 trillion yen (US$10.6 billion) in an electric-vehicle expansion plan, with the automaker forecasting they'll account for 25 per cent-40 per cent of its global sales in 2030.

The investment includes spending on facilities by Mazda's suppliers, senior managing executive Akira Koga said at a briefing Tuesday, without disclosing how much Mazda would be contributing. The company had previously said EVs could equal 25 per cent of sales at the end of the decade.

Mazda is adding Chinese-owned Envision AESC as a new EV battery supplier, Koga said. In a separate statement Tuesday, the Japanese automaker said it will consider investing in battery production.

“Supply of batteries will be tightened as global electrification advances,” Koga said. “We must diversify procurement sources and aim to secure stable supply.”

In August, Toyota Motor Corp. pledged to invest up to 730 billion yen on EV battery production in Japan and the US, while Honda Motor Co. also plans to spend billions of dollars with South Korea's LG Energy Solution Ltd. on a new battery plant.

Mazda also said Tuesday it has agreed to collaborate with seven local companies, including Imasen Electric Industrial Co. and Ondo Corp., to develop and produce electric drive units.