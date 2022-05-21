(Bloomberg) -- Kylian Mbappe decided to stay with Paris Saint-Germain instead of joining the Spanish soccer powerhouse Real Madrid, according to RMC Sport, ending months of speculation over the French star’s future.

The 23-year-old striker, whose contract expires this summer, rejected an offer from Madrid after receiving similar terms from his own club, even though the renewal contract hasn’t been signed yet, RMC Sport reported, without saying where it obtained the information.

Media representatives at PSG didn’t respond to emails and phone calls seeking comment on Saturday. Representatives at Real Madrid weren’t immediately reachable outside office hours.

Mbappe was expected to sign with Real Madrid in what would have been one of the sport’s most expensive deals ever. Madrid, the record 13-time winner of Europe’s top club competition, has repeatedly tried to sign him but the French club has rejected all the offers, including one last August worth 200 million euros.

The player will likely sign a new three-year contract with PSG, Le Parisien reported separately on Saturday. The Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, already reacted on Twitter, welcoming the player’s decision.

Mbappe moved to Paris from Monaco in 2017, after the two teams reached an agreement valuing him at 180 million euros. He has since consolidated his standing as one of the world’s top players.

Mbappe burst onto the scene on 2015 as a 16-year-old with Monaco, helping them win the Ligue 1 national championship. He was named the league’s best young player and claimed another four national titles with PSG.

On the international stage, his searing acceleration and ability to take the ball past opponents stood out as he spearheaded France’s push to the 2018 World Cup title -- his goal in the final was the first by a teenager since Pele 60 years earlier.

