MBK Is Said to Weigh Sale of Chinese Spa and Beauty Firm Siyanli

(Bloomberg) -- MBK Partners is considering selling Chinese spa and beauty clinic operator Shanghai Siyanli Industrial Co. as it looks to exit its investment, according to people familiar with the situation.

MBK is seeking to hire an adviser as it prepares to review its options, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter. A deal might value Siyanli at several hundred million dollars, they said.

Deliberations are preliminary and MBK could decide not to sell, the people said.

A representative for MBK declined to comment.

Siyanli was set up in 1996 and operates 144 spa centers, eight medical beauty clinics and a hospital in 47 Chinese cities, according to MBK’s website. It is the fifth-biggest high-end spa and medical beauty service provider in China and has more than 100,000 clients, says MBK, which invested in the company in 2019.

MBK acquired jewelry manufacturer Guangdong CHJ Industry Co.’s 26% stake in Shanghai-based Siyanli for about 475 million yuan ($66 million) in 2020.

Founded in 2005, MBK is one of North Asia’s biggest private equity firms, with more than $30 billion in capital under management, its website shows. With offices in Beijing, Hong Kong, Seoul, Shanghai and Tokyo, the firm limits investments to China, Japan and Korea, primarily focusing on control deals.

Bloomberg News reported in April that MBK was finalizing details in the sale of Japanese jeweler Tasaki & Co. to two other Asian buyout firms — FountainVest Partners and Unison Capital. It also signed a deal to buy a 71.25% stake in the holding company of South Korean pharmaceuticals distributor Geo-Young Corp.

The outlook for deals in the Asia-Pacific region is improving after a couple of subdued years and slow start to 2024, with financial sponsor-led activity picking up in sectors such as health-care services, digital infrastructure and education.

