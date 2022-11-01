(Bloomberg) -- The general manager of Boston’s mass transit system, who faced mounting criticism over the safety of the city’s trains, told staffers that he will resign early next year.

Steve Poftak, the general manager of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, will step down in January, according to a letter to his staff on Tuesday.

Poftak has faced mounting criticism over the past few years amid multiple incidents on the T, as the area’s public transit system is known. In July, a subway commuter train erupted in flames as it passed over the Mystic River. In April a man exiting a train was dragged to his death after his arm was caught in the door. One of the system’s subway lines was recently closed for 30 days because of critical repairs.

Poftak said he looked back at his four years in the job with pride and that there’s much more work to do, according to the letter.

A new leader will face the daunting task of continuing to modernize a system that has long suffered from deferred infrastructure and safety improvements. The Federal Transit Administration this past summer issued a grim assessment of the system, saying it’s understaffed and neglecting maintenance.

“The T is failing,” US Senator Elizabeth Warren said at a MBTA hearing last month. “The list of management failures is a long one.”

