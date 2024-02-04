(Bloomberg) -- Nangolo Mbumba was sworn in as Namibia’s president on Sunday following the death of Hage Geingob, who passed away earlier in the day.

The 82-year-old Mbumba, who has served as vice president since 2018, will remain in the position until November 2024 when the southern African nation will hold elections. Geingob, 82, passed away at a hospital in the capital Windhoek after suffering from cancer.

Read more: Hage Geingob, Namibia’s President Since 2015, Dies at 82

“I undertake to continue building on the excellent foundation established by our founding father Sam Nujoma, as well as the former president Hefikepunye Pohamba and our beloved, now belated President Hage Geingob,” Mbumba said.

Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, who is likely to contest the presidential position in November, was sworn in as vice president.

Mbumba has been an integral member of the ruling South West Africa People’s Organization party, serving as a member of the political bureau and central committee, as well as Secretary General. He holds a Master of Science in Biology from the University of Connecticut and a Bachelor of Science from Southern Connecticut State College.

He has worked as a teacher in the United States, held educational roles in Namibia and Angola, and roles within the United Nations Institute for Namibia. Mbumba’s government positions include running the Safety and Security ministry between 2010 and 2012 and Education from 2005 to 2010. He also served as finance minister for seven years through 2003.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.