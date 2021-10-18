(Bloomberg) -- Democrat Terry McAuliffe has a narrow edge in the money chase against Republican Glenn Youngkin as Virginia’s most expensive governor’s race ever heads into its final weeks.

The former governor, long a top Democratic fundraiser, has raised $44.5 million, with a quarter of that coming in September alone, according to filings with the Virginia Department of Elections.

By comparison, former Carlyle Group co-CEO Youngkin’s campaign has taken in $42.3 million, including $16.5 million he’s loaned to it from his personal funds.

The gubernatorial contest has drawn national attention as both parties look for any clues to be gleaned for the upcoming 2022 congressional mid-terms. Polls show McAuliffe’s lead is within the margin of error, with Republicans more enthusiastic about voting. More than 400,000 voters have already cast ballots, twice the number of early votes in all of 2017.

McAuliffe got a boost when former President Donald Trump phoned into a pro-Youngkin rally last week in which attendees pledged allegiance to an American flag connected to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Youngkin did not attend the rally and called it “weird and wrong” to pledge allegiance to a flag connected to the riots.

But McAuliffe’s campaign raised $2 million in the days following the event, with one email from Trump’s niece and critic, Mary Trump, generating $100,000 in 24 hours, McAuliffe spokesman Renzo Olivari said Monday.

McAuliffe also has an edge in cash on hand heading into the Nov. 2 election, ending September with $7.8 million compared to the Youngkin’s $3.5 million.

Neither campaign immediately responded to messages left for comment.

