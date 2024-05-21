(Bloomberg) -- House lawmaker Lucy McBath won the Democratic primary for the seat in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District, AP projected.

McBath ran for the new seat in Atlanta’s western suburbs after Republican state lawmakers redrew her current 7th Congressional District to favor the GOP.

The primaries are the de facto general election in Georgia, where all 14 districts — nine Republican and five Democratic — are rated as “solid” for the defending party.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.