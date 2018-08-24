Senator John McCain is discontinuing medical treatment for the aggressive brain cancer that has kept him home in Arizona and away from the Senate this year, his family said in a statement.

In the year since being diagnosed, “John has surpassed expectations for his survival. But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict,” his family said. “With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment.”

McCain, 81, was diagnosed in July 2017 with glioblastoma. He was elected as a Republican to a U.S. House seat in Arizona in 1982 and four years later won the Senate seat left open by the retirement of Barry Goldwater.

The family’s statement made no mention of McCain’s plans for remaining in his Senate seat. He was last reelected in 2016 to a sixth six-year term.

McCain hasn’t returned to the Senate this year, though he has been active behind the scenes in crafting the National Defense Authorization Act -- named after him by his colleagues though not acknowledged by President Donald Trump, with whom he has had a rocky relationship.

The Senate has been run by Republicans with a razor-thin 50-49 majority in his absence. But McCain’s absence has been far more than just about numbers. His voice as a counter to Trump has been limited to tweets and press statements on paper instead of his usual pugnacious style in the Senate hallways and on the Senate floor.