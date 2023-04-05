(Bloomberg) -- The 34 felony criminal counts brought against former President Donald Trump by the Manhattan district attorney amount to “a weak case” that is politically driven, Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Wednesday.

“Everybody knows this is not a real case,” the California Republican said in an interview with Bloomberg TV’s “Balance of Power.”

McCarthy deflected a question about whether he would welcome more candidates getting into the 2024 race president by responding that President Joe Biden hasn’t formally announced his own reelection bid.

“So, there’s a lot of people questioning whether Biden will even run,” McCarthy answered.

Trump on Tuesday pleaded not guilty on all 34 counts brought by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg.

The charges are related to allegations Trump used hush money to bury damaging information about an affair with a former porn star and boost his electoral prospects in 2016.

McCarthy said Bragg even ran his campaign for DA on promises he was going to prosecute Trump.

“Stop playing politics with our law,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy has directed relevant House committees to investigate whether federal funds were used in the New York prosecution.

--With assistance from Annmarie Hordern.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.