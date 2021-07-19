(Bloomberg) -- House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has picked five Republicans he wants Speaker Nancy Pelosi to approve for places on a new committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The committee is holding its first public hearing July 27.

Topping McCarthy’s list of GOP nominees is Representative Jim Banks of Indiana, chair of the Republican Study Committee, who McCarthy wants to serve as the ranking member of the panel.

Representatives Jim Jordan of Ohio, the ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee, Rodney Davis of Illinois, the top Republican on the Committee on House Administration, Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota, and Troy Nehls of Texas, a former sheriff, round out the list.

Pelosi has already named her eight choices to the panel, including Representative Bennie Thompson of Mississippi as the chairman. She has included one Republican, Liz Cheney of Wyoming, to serve.

Pelosi moved to create the select committee to investigate the insurrection by supporters of former President Donald Trump after Senate Republicans blocked creation of an independent commission to conduct an inquiry

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.