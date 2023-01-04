(Bloomberg) -- The US House adjourned Wednesday night after Kevin McCarthy and GOP dissidents failed to reach a deal on the California Republican’s bid to become speaker.

House Republican leaders convened a meeting between moderates and the dissidents in the office of Representative Tom Emmer, the top GOP vote counter, late Wednesday to hammer out a deal that could get McCarthy the 218 votes he needs to become speaker in the face of unified Democratic opposition.

McCarthy, the GOP leader whose ascension to the speaker’s post has been blocked by 20 hard-line conservatives, said “a lot of progress” was made during the Republican meeting. But there was no resolution to the stalemate. Lawmakers will have to convene again at noon Thursday to begin another round of votes on the speakership.

“I don’t think a vote tonight would make a difference,” McCarthy, who has failed to secure votes from a majority of House lawmakers in the six previous rounds of balloting, said as he emerged from the meeting.

The House has to keep voting until a new speaker is elected and is unable to conduct any other business in the meantime.

It’s unclear what new concessions McCarthy could offer his detractors, but Representative Chip Roy, a Texas conservative, said “there’s always” the possibility of deal.

“We are having a good conversation in there,” he said during the meeting.

Heading into the meeting, Florida Republican Matt Gaetz said he wants McCarthy to drop out of the speaker race. He later said he would “never” support his bid.

Democrats have stayed united during the turmoil and used the Republican chaos to take jabs at McCarthy and the GOP

“He’s given away everything, including his dignity, so I don’t know what else he has left to give away,” Massachusetts Democrat Jim McGovern said Wednesday night.

