(Bloomberg) -- Representative Andy Biggs, a staunch conservative from Arizona, is telling his GOP colleagues that he’s planning to challenge House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy in his bid to become speaker next year.

The move by Biggs, 64, who likely doesn’t have the votes to replace McCarthy, is part of a ploy by far-right Republicans to wield their influence in what is expected to be a narrow GOP majority following the midterm elections.

“The speaker doesn’t have 218 votes, and there will be an alternative challenger.” Biggs spokesman Matthew Tragesser said.

Other House Republicans said Monday they have been contacted as Biggs seeks their support.

McCarthy, Biggs and candidates for other party leadership posts are to make presentations to colleagues Monday afternoon, and House Republicans are set to vote on its slate of leaders for the next two years on Tuesday. That vote is essentially a nominating process for House speaker.

McCarthy, 57, needs only a simple majority to win support as GOP leader. The public floor elections for House speaker is not until January and election requires a majority of the full chamber, or 218 votes.

The chair of the Freedom Caucus, Pennsylvania Republican Scott Perry, suggested last week that conservatives would use the election at least to extract promises from McCarthy, including, potentially, changes in the chamber’s rules that would, among other things, make it easier to oust a speaker who runs afoul of the caucus.

It is not unusual for top party leaders to be challenged during party elections, even if it is only symbolic. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has more than once been challenged from within her party, and so have her predecessors.

