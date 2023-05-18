(Bloomberg) -- Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he expects the House to consider a deal on the federal debt limit next week, offering his most positive take yet on the negotiations to avoid a default.

Negotiators, he told reporters Thursday, are in a “much better place” now. “I can see now where a deal can come together,” he said.

McCarthy said the five negotiators from the two sides are still discussing the size of the spending cuts and the size or length of the debt-ceiling increase or suspension.

Negotiations, he said, are happening two to three times a day and there is a “structure” to the talks. McCarthy also specified that he had confidence in two of President Joe Biden’s chief negotiators, Shalanda Young and Steven Ricchetti.

Stocks hit their highs of the session after the news, while the dollar maintained gains against a basket of currencies.

