(Bloomberg) -- House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said four days after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol that he’d urge then-President Donald Trump to resign, according to an audio recording.

In the Jan. 10 audio, posted late Thursday by the New York Times and aired on Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC show, McCarthy can be heard telling fellow Republicans during a leadership call that he planned to discuss with Trump the Democratic effort to remove him from office.

“The only discussion I would have with him is that I think this will pass, and it would be my recommendation you should resign,” McCarthy says in the recording, which was first reported by the New York Times and has not been independently verified by Bloomberg.

McCarthy -- who ultimately publicly opposed removing Trump from office -- tweeted a denial of the New York Times story posted earlier in the day before the audio was broadcast. He called the report “totally false and wrong.”

His office didn’t immediately respond on Friday to a request for comment outside of normal business hours.

