(Bloomberg) -- House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s comments comparing Covid-19 health measures to the Holocaust and Nazi Germany were “appalling.”

“Marjorie is wrong, and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling,” McCarthy said in a statement Tuesday. “Let me be clear: the House Republican Conference condemns this language.” McCarthy, of California, faced criticism over his silence regarding the Georgia freshman’s remarks. Greene has been broadly condemned by fellow Republicans, Democrats and Jewish groups.

Greene defended herself, saying earlier Tuesday she was comparing “only the discrimination against Jews in early Nazi years.” Her initial comments came after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refused to let lawmakers stop wearing masks on the chamber’s floor. Pelosi signaled her decision was based on the fact that not all Republicans were vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The House has previously rebuked Greene formally. In February, she was stripped of two committee seats over her past embrace of the QAnon conspiracy theory and outlandish comments including questioning whether the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks happened.

