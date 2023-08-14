(Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Monday told Republican colleagues that he expects a “short-term” funding measure to keep US federal agencies running would be necessary to avoid a government shutdown and give the House and Senate more time to negotiate comprehensive spending legislation.

McCarthy’s comment came during a private conference call, according to lawmakers who participated.

The speaker had previously said that he’d consider such a short-term continuation of existing funding levels if the Senate cooperated with the House in advancing the spending legislation. So far, House Republicans have only passed one of the 12 full-year government annual funding bills.

Earlier: Biden to Seek $25 Billion in New Funding, Including for Ukraine

The current fiscal year ends Sept. 30. McCarthy told other Republicans on Monday that while he does now expect a continuing resolution would be needed, any extension would not go beyond the end of the year.

He said progress was being made on some full-year bills, though there was little discussion of which ones. Some members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus have indicated they would oppose a continuing resolution.

Under rules changes enacted early this year, McCarthy could face a no-confidence vote from his own party should he fail to meet the demands of conservatives.

The House and Senate are now in recess and are not scheduled to return until after the Labor Day holiday next month, just weeks before the fiscal year deadline.

