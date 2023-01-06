(Bloomberg) -- The bitter fight among Republicans to select a House speaker escalated to shoving and shouting on chamber’s floor as GOP leader Kevin McCarthy angrily confronted one of his most vocal and strident critics, Florida’s Matt Gaetz.

Four McCarthy opponents voted for someone else in the 14th round of balloting, the most the California Republican could afford to lose. Gaetz held out casting his vote until the very last moment, when it would be decisive. He then voted “present” which has left McCarthy just short of victory. Throughout the vote he was surrounded by McCarthy allies clearly pressing him on his vote.

The heated conversation included Gaetz appearing to accuse McCarthy of something and pointing his finger at him. McCarthy eventually left, flustered, without the vote he needed, as a stunned House watched the drama unfold.

