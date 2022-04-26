McCarthy Will Again Be Asked to Testify on Jan. 6, Thompson Says

(Bloomberg) -- House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy will be asked to reconsider his refusal to testify to the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to Representative Bennie Thompson, the panel’s chairman.

“In all probability, he will be issued another invitation to come, just like some other members,” Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, told reporters Tuesday.

Thompson said that the invitataion to McCarthy would be renewed “soon.”

McCarthy was asked in January to answer questions about his communications with then-President Donald Trump and others before and after a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol as Congress prepared to certify the Electoral College vote. He has not agreed to do so.

Last week, a leaked audio revealed that McCarthy considered urging Trump to resign after the insurrection. When the New York Times published an account of the audio, McCarthy strongly denied the report. The Times then released the recording.

There has been little public criticism of McCarthy from other House Republicans.

His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thompson’s remarks. Asked by reporters earlier Tuesday if he was concerned the revelations could affect his chances at the speakership if Republicans win the House in November, McCarthy said “nope.”

Thompson said no decision has been made on whether McCarthy might eventually be issued a subpoena if he does not agree to appear voluntarily.

Thompson said the committee members met behind closed doors Tuesday to map out plans, including June hearings and a final report in early fall.

Previous plans had called for an interim report before then, but Thompson said that is no longer in the works because “it looks like the progress is coming at a better pace than we anticipated” in the committee’s work.

