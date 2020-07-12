1h ago
McClatchy Says Chatham Asset Management Wins Auction Bid
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Chatham Asset Management put in the winning bid for McClatchy’s court-supervised sale process, newspaper publisher says in statement.
- Whole company is expected to emerge from Chapter 11 process with new ownership structure
- McClatchy to exit Chapter 11 protection in 3Q
- Company expects the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation (PBGC) to assume its qualified pension plan; McClatchy contributing an estimated $1.4b in pension assets to the PBGC
- Agreement subject to court confirmation, currently scheduled for a hearing on July 24, as well as customary regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions
