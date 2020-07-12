(Bloomberg) -- Chatham Asset Management put in the winning bid for McClatchy’s court-supervised sale process, newspaper publisher says in statement.

Whole company is expected to emerge from Chapter 11 process with new ownership structure

McClatchy to exit Chapter 11 protection in 3Q

Company expects the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation (PBGC) to assume its qualified pension plan; McClatchy contributing an estimated $1.4b in pension assets to the PBGC

Agreement subject to court confirmation, currently scheduled for a hearing on July 24, as well as customary regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions

