McConnell ‘Agitating’ to Get Out of Hospital, Adviser Says

(Bloomberg) -- A top adviser to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said the seventh-term Kentucky lawmaker is “doing well” and hopes to be released soon from a Washington-area hospital where he’s being treated for a concussion.

The adviser, Josh Holmes, said he’s been with the senator over the last two days.

“A lot of protocols here but he’s agitating to get out,” Holmes, McConnell’s former chief of staff, said in a text. He added that the minority leader is getting updates from his staff on policy and politics.

McConnell, 81, suffered the head injury when he fell at a Wednesday evening event at Washington’s Waldorf-Astoria hotel for the Senate Leadership Fund, a super political action committee allied with him.

McConnell was first elected to the Senate in 1984 and has been Republican leader since 2007.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.