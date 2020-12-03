(Bloomberg) -- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that it was “heartening” that Democrats embraced a smaller price tag for a stimulus package but again called for passing narrowly targeted relief while leaving a broader agreement for later.

“Compromise is within reach. We know where we agree. We can do this,” McConnell said on the Senate floor Thursday morning.

He didn’t indicate whether he’s willing to go beyond his own Covid-19 relief package -- which Democrats have rejected as inadequate -- and he reiterated criticism of Democratic moves to include what he described as non-coronavirus related items.

He called on leaders in both parties to frame a compromise that centers on ideas they both embrace.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday endorsed using a bipartisan $908 billion relief plan as a basis for new talks with Republicans. McConnell has pushed an alternative that’s along the lines of a previous bill of roughly $500 billion.

