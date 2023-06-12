(Bloomberg) -- Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell praised US military aid to Ukraine that he said is helping its counteroffensive against Russia, defending the billions of dollars spent just days after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy signaled wariness over further funds that may breach new caps on spending.

“Reaching this point in the conflict is, of course, due in large measure to the heroism of the brave Ukrainians defending their homeland,” McConnell said on the Senate floor. “But their success is also a credit to the tangible support of the United States, NATO allies and friends around the globe who value the same sovereignty and territorial integrity which is under attack in Ukraine.”

McCarthy last week opposed a drive by GOP hawks to expedite funding for Ukraine, vowing to block any legislation that undermines new caps on US funding that were part of an accord to lift the nation’s debt ceiling. The California Republican, who is under pressure from far-right Republicans to hold the line on spending, says he hasn’t ruled out added money for Ukraine at some point.

Ukrainian forces intensified a long-planned counteroffensive against Russia over the weekend, and officials say they’re making some gains.

McConnell argued that most money provided for Ukraine’s security assistance doesn’t go to Ukraine, but gets invested in American defense manufacturing as the US replaces older munitions that have been sent to the country. He also said the funding has aided US security and has pushed NATO allies to devote more to defenses in Europe.

“The acute threat of Russian aggression helped wake many of our European friends from a holiday from history,” McConnell said.

