(Bloomberg) -- Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell demanded that President Joe Biden ensure that Democratic congressional leaders follow him in de-linking a bipartisan $579 billion infrastructure plan from a larger tax and spending bill that would carry out the rest of his economic agenda.

Biden “has appropriately de-linked a potential bipartisan infrastructure bill from the massive, unrelated tax-and-spend plans that Democrats want to pursue on a partisan basis,” McConnell said in a statement Monday. He said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should follow suit and that Biden “make sure they follow his lead.”

McConnell is attempting to head off at move by Democrats to move the rest of Biden’s agenda on tax and spending on a fast-track process that wouldn’t require Republican votes in the Senate. Republicans are trying to put pressure on the Democratic moderates in the bipartisan group, chiefly Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Krysten Sinema of Arizona, whose votes would be pivotal on the broader package.

When the president and a bipartisan group of senators presented the agreement on new infrastructure spending Thursday, Biden suggested his signature on any infrastructure bill was contingent on Congress also passing the much larger tax and social-spending measure that Democrats are preparing.

After protests from Republicans, Biden on Saturday issued a statement saying it “was certainly not my intent” to create the impression he was threatening to veto “the very plan I had just agreed to.”

That wasn’t enough for McConnell, who said that, “Unless Leader Schumer and Speaker Pelosi walk-back their threats that they will refuse to send the president a bipartisan infrastructure bill unless they also separately pass trillions of dollars for unrelated tax hikes, wasteful spending, and Green New Deal socialism, then President Biden’s walk-back of his veto threat would be a hollow gesture.”

Three Republican senators involved in the bipartisan talks said Sunday that Biden’s assurance that he isn’t linking the compromise plan to the larger bill -- which Democrats will seek to move through a fast-track process known as budget reconciliation -- will allow negotiations to move ahead.

