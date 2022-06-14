(Bloomberg) -- Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he’s inclined to support the bipartisan gun-safety deal senators announced on Sunday, an indication that the bill could have the widespread, bipartisan backing it would need to pass.

“If it reflects what the framework indicates, I’ll be supportive,” the Kentucky Republican told reporters on Tuesday.

The package, which includes grants to states for so-called red flag laws, already has the backing of the 10 Republicans needed to avert a filibuster in the evenly divided Senate.

Senators are still working out the details of the legislation, including how to pay for provisions in the bill, which is expected to cost several billion dollars.

But McConnell’s initial support suggests the legislation, which supporters hope will get a vote before the July 4 recess, could have enough votes.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the process of actually drafting the legislation “is moving forward” and he plans to put the bill on the floor once it’s ready.

Missouri Republican Senator Roy Blunt, one of the deal’s negotiators, said he hopes they can write a bill that can get “significant” support in the Senate.

