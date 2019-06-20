(Bloomberg) -- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a interview he doesn’t support a bipartisan House effort to increase pay for members of Congress for the first time in a decade, likely scuttling the effort.

"We’re not doing a COLA adjustment in the Senate," McConnell said Thursday, referring to a cost of living allowance.

His stance effectively kills the chances of a bipartisan deal to allow a cost-of-living adjustment, which also would apply to congressional staff who have not seen a raise in a decade. House Republican leaders said they could support the increase.

House Democrats last week pulled a spending bill from floor consideration which would have allowed a $4,500 pay increase for rank-and-file members currently making $174,000 per year. Democrats from moderate districts offered amendments to the spending bill to strip out the pay increase, for fear of the political backlash from the pay raise.

During the eight-year Republican majority, the legislative branch spending bill contained a provision blocking the increase.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy has spoken in favor of the increase. The House Republican campaign arm, however, sent out statements attacking Democrats for proposing it.

“I do not want Congress at the end of the day to only be a place that millionaires serve,” McCarthy told reporters last week.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, who is leading the effort to allow the raise, previously said he hoped there would be a bipartisan deal this year to allow it to go into effect.

