(Bloomberg) -- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is set to unveil the GOP stimulus plan, with a series of bills that are set for introduction on Thursday.

Republicans and the White House reached agreement Wednesday evening on spending for the stimulus, which will clear the way for McConnell to offer “a handful of bills” that will form part of the virus relief package to take into negotiations with Democrats, according to Missouri Senator Roy Blunt, a member of GOP leadership.

“It will probably be several bills that come together as a package,” Blunt told reporters after a meeting with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

