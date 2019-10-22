(Bloomberg) -- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell put the brakes on a move to impose sanctions on Turkey over its incursion into Syria, saying lawmakers need to “think extremely carefully” before using a tool that could push a NATO ally “into the arms of the Russians.”

McConnell said on the Senate floor Tuesday that he and several other Republicans are introducing a resolution that calls on President Donald Trump to end the drawdown of U.S. forces from the area and “rethink his invitation” for Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to visit the White House.

“I’m aware there is some appetite on both sides of the aisle to quickly reach for the toolbox of sanctions,” McConnell said. “I’m open to the Senate considering them,” though he said the Senate should consider the option carefully.

South Carolina Republican Lindsey Graham and Maryland Democrat Chris Van Hollen have been urging their colleagues to sign on to a bill that would sanction Turkish leaders, financial institutions and its energy sector, as well as prohibit any U.S. firms or individual from buying the country’s sovereign debt.

McConnell said his resolution is also backed by Graham.

“We hope the damage in Syria can be undone, but perhaps even more importantly, we absolutely must take steps so the same mistakes, the same mistakes are not repeated in Iraq or Afghanistan,” the majority leader said.

To contact the reporter on this story: Daniel Flatley in Washington at dflatley1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Joe Sobczyk at jsobczyk@bloomberg.net, Laurie Asséo

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.