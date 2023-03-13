(Bloomberg) -- Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been discharged from a Washington-area hospital after undergoing treatment for a concussion suffered last week, but he will continue inpatient care at a rehabilitation facility before returning home, his spokesman said.

“Leader McConnell’s concussion recovery is proceeding well and the Leader was discharged from the hospital today,” the spokesman, David Popp, said in a statement on Monday. “At the advice of his physician, the next step will be a period of physical therapy at an inpatient rehabilitation facility before he returns home.”

Popp added that over the weekend McConnell’s doctors discovered that he also suffered a “minor rib fracture” in a fall at a fund-raising event.

The statement did not say when McConnell might return to the Capitol.

McConnell was taken to the hospital last Wednesday night after he tripped at a private dinner at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel for the Senate Leadership Fund, a super political action committee aligned with him. He had been at the Capitol before that, when the Senate voted to overturn a new criminal code for the District of Columbia, an effort he helped to lead.

McConnell, who turned 81 last month, was first elected to the Senate in 1984 and is now serving his seventh term. He is the longest- serving party leader in Senate history. Before his political career, he worked on Capitol Hill and was an assistant attorney general in the Ford administration.

In a Senate career extending more than three decades, McConnell rose to become a leading appropriator, chair of Senate Republicans’ campaign committee and, eventually, Republican leader, beginning in 2007. He was majority leader from 2015 until 2021.

--With assistance from Billy House.

