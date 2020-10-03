(Bloomberg) -- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the fast-track schedule for confirming Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee won’t be affected by Covid-19 diagnoses of the president and three Republican senators, despite rising concerns about a wider spread in government.

McConnell said Saturday he’ll seek consent from Democrats to put the Senate on hiatus for the next two weeks but that the work on confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett will continue.

“The Senate’s floor schedule will not interrupt the thorough, fair, and historically supported confirmation process previously laid out” by Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, McConnell said in a statement.

Republicans had been seeking to hold hearings starting the week of Oct. 12 and have a vote before the Nov. 3 election.

