(Bloomberg) -- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Judge Amy Coney Barrett has enough support to win Senate confirmation to the Supreme Court and he expects to bring her nomination to the floor on Oct. 23.

“We have the votes,” McConnell said Thursday in Kentucky after taking part in early balloting for the Nov. 3 election.

He said he expects the Senate Judiciary Committee to clear Barrett’s nomination Oct. 22 and it will be brought to the full Senate the next day.

