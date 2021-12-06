(Bloomberg) -- Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said President Joe Biden should supply Ukraine with “whatever weapons they think they need” to defend themselves from a potential Russian invasion.

His comments on Monday came on the eve of a call between Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin over Russia’s growing military presence on the Ukrainian border.

Speaking at a Wall Street Journal conference, McConnell urged Biden to supply the Ukrainians with any arms they might require beyond the mostly defensive weaponry that the U.S. has supplied in the past.

“Back during the Cold War, one of the things that we did both parties successfully was to try to arm those who were sympathetic with us,” McConnell said. “And even though Ukraine is not part of NATO, all of our NATO allies are completely freaked out” with the Russian troops on the border of Ukraine.

Putin’s main demand is for guarantees from the U.S. and its allies that NATO won’t expand further east and won’t deploy weapons systems there that Russia considers a threat.

