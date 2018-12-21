(Bloomberg) -- The federal government is on the brink of a partial shutdown starting Friday night with Congress at an impasse with President Donald Trump over his demands to fund a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. Here are the latest developments, updated throughout the day:

McConnell Says Senate Will Vote on Wall Funding (12:40 p.m.)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he’ll push ahead with a vote on a House-passed stopgap spending bill that includes money for border security demanded by Trump, even though it probably doesn’t have the votes to pass.

McConnell said he and other Senate Republicans met Friday morning with Trump and the White House to discuss “a way forward” to breaking an impasse that threatens to trigger a partial government shutdown after midnight.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said earlier that there was broad agreement on funding legislation without the wall money and that Congress should pass that.

Trump Says ‘Pretty Good’ Chance of Shutdown (12:30 p.m.)

The president said there’s now a “pretty good” chance that parts of the government will shut down after midnight Friday as he and Democrats dig in amid their dispute over funding for a border wall.

Trump made the remarks Friday at the White House after meeting with Senate Republicans. He said again that he’s “prepared for a very long shutdown.”

Without an agreement to fund the government by midnight, nine departments including Homeland Security will close just before the Christmas holiday.

Trump Warns of ‘Very Long Shutdown’ (8:07 a.m.)

Trump warned of a lengthy partial government shutdown if Democrats don’t back a stopgap spending measure that includes money to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, hours before a deadline to approve the must-pass legislation.

“The Democrats, whose votes we need in the Senate, will probably vote against Border Security and the Wall even though they know it is DESPERATELY NEEDED,” Trump said in a Friday morning Twitter post. “If the Dems vote no, there will be a shutdown that will last for a very long time. People don’t want Open Borders and Crime!”

The president’s comments sought to preemptively shift blame to the minority party if a funding lapse occurs at midnight, even though Trump has said he’d be proud to shut down the government. The president on Thursday scuttled an apparent deal to fund the government into February when he suddenly said he’d reject it.

Here’s What Happened on Thursday:

Trump summoned House leaders to the White House and told them he’d refuse to sign the Senate’s version of a short-term spending bill because it didn’t include funds he’d demanded for border security.

The House added $5 billion for a border wall to a Senate plan to temporarily fund the government through Feb. 8.

Democratic leaders in the House and Senate reiterated their opposition to adding funds for a border wall, saying it’s an ineffective strategy.

Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell said the chamber would convene after noon on Friday.

