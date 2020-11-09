(Bloomberg) -- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said President Donald Trump is “100% within his rights” to investigate any possible voting irregularities and request recounts in the presidential race and has no obligation to accept media projections that Joe Biden won.

McConnell said no states have certified the results of the presidential election, while noting that Republicans won in Senate and House races they were expected to lose.

“All legal ballots must be counted, all illegal ballots should not be counted,” McConnell said Monday on the Senate floor. “The process must be transparent.”

McConnell and Republican leaders in Congress have withheld any congratulations or acknowledgment of the results since Biden took on the mantle of president-elect on Saturday based on vote projections. However, they haven’t repeated Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of widespread vote fraud.

