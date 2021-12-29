(Bloomberg) -- Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate would consider boosting stimulus payments for most Americans but in conjunction with other demands from President Donald Trump, dimming chances for quick action on an increase.

McConnell said on the Senate floor that Trump wants to re-examine special protections for tech companies and investigate the “sanctity” of elections, as well as raising stimulus payments to $2,000.

“This week the senate will begin a process to bring these three priorities into focus,” McConnell said.

He spoke shortly before Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer was expected to request unanimous consent for the Senate to adopt a House measure passed Monday increasing the stimulus payments from $600 in the pandemic relief legislation Trump signed on Sunday to $2,000. That move is expected to be block by the GOP.

Trump has been ramping up pressure on McConnell and Senate Republicans to back the bigger stimulus payments, tweeting twice on Tuesday that they should be increased.

In a statement that accompanied his signing of the broader pandemic relief legislation, Trump said the Senate had agreed to begin the process of voting on the $2,000 checks along with a measure to reform unrelated liability protections for technology companies and an investigation into alleged voter fraud.

