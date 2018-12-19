McConnell to Offer Stopgap Bill to Avert Shutdown as Trump Fumes

(Bloomberg) -- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he’ll introduce a short-term spending bill Wednesday to avoid a partial federal shutdown and keep the government funded until Feb. 8.

McConnell, speaking on the Senate floor, accused Democrats of acting out of "political spite" in refusing to grant President Donald Trump the $5 billion he wants to fund a wall at the border with Mexico. Passing a stopgap spending bill will postpone that fight until February.

Democrats are agreeable to the Feb. 8 date, a Democratic leadership aide said late Tuesday.

The president vowed he will get his border wall built -- eventually.

“One way or the other, we will win on the Wall!” Trump said in a Wednesday morning Tweet, in which he also accused Democrats of fighting Republicans “like cats and dogs when it comes to spending on Boarder Security (including a Wall) and the Military.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Laura Litvan in Washington at llitvan@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Joe Sobczyk at jsobczyk@bloomberg.net, Laurie Asséo, Justin Blum

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.