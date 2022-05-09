(Bloomberg) -- Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell vowed Monday that he wouldn’t back any effort to gut the Senate’s filibuster rule in order to pass a national abortion prohibition if his party takes control of the chamber next year.

“I will never -- never -- support smashing the legislative filibuster on this issue or any other,” McConnell said Monday in a speech on the Senate floor.

McConnell has backed measures to restrict abortion rights, but the Senate rule requiring 60 votes to advance most legislation means any such effort would be extremely unlikely to succeed as long as the Senate remains narrowly divided.

The politically explosive issue of abortion has been thrust once again to the front of the national debate after a leaked draft opinion suggested the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling. That would leave the question up to the states unless Congress enacts a ban nationwide.

McConnell said in an interview with USA Today last week that a national abortion ban is possible if Roe is overturned, even though he indicated he thinks the discussion is premature.

Senate Democratic leaders are poised to force a vote this week to pass an abortion rights bill. It’s all but assured of failing the 60-vote threshold to move forward, prompting some Democrats to again call for changing Senate rules to get rid of the filibuster.

“Democrats want to wreck our institutions over their fringe position that Americans do not share,” McConnell said.

Democrats, however, don’t have the votes to get rid of the filibuster in the 50-50 Senate. Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, both Democrats, have opposed changing the 60-vote rule. Sinema said last week that the filibuster has been used by Democrats to block the erosion of women’s access to health care and is “more important now than ever.”

Control of the Senate and House will be determined in November’s midterm elections, and Democrats are facing political and historical headwinds. Inflation is souring the mood of voters and on average, the president’s party has lost more than 25 House seats and about four Senate seats in the 19 midterm elections since World War II.

