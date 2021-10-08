(Bloomberg) -- Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has sent a blistering letter to President Joe Biden informing him that that Democrats would have to act on their own and without any help from him the next time the U.S. debt limit has been reached.

In the Friday letter, McConnell pointed out that Senate Republicans provided enough votes this week to help advance a measure that avoided a default on U.S. debt, “I will not provide such assistance again if your all-Democrat government drifts into another avoidable crisis.”

McConnell castigated Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who he “claimed had three months notice to handle one of his most basic governing duties. Amazingly, even this proved to be asking too much.

His letter comes a day after the Senate approved legislation that extends the U.S. Debt ceiling into early December after weeks of partisan acrimony. While no Republicans supported the legislation itself, 11 Republicans including McConnell voted to get the measure onto the Senate floor.

McConnell was able to deliver on the short-term deal with just one vote to spare.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.