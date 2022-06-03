22m ago
McCormick Concedes in GOP Pennsylvania Senate Race to Dr. Oz
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Former Bridgewater Associates Chief Executive David McCormick conceded the Republican US Senate race in Pennsylvania to celebrity physician Mehmet Oz, saying an automatic recount underway wouldn’t change the outcome.
McCormick said at an event in Pittsburgh that he called Oz to congratulate him on being the Republican nominee.
McCormick trailed Oz by fewer that 1,000 votes with an automatic recount underway that counties would have completed by Tuesday, but McCormick said, “It’s now clear to me with the recount largely complete that we have a nominee.”
