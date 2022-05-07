(Bloomberg) -- Former Bridgewater Associates CEO David McCormick downplayed Donald Trump’s attacks on him in the increasingly acrimonious Republican primary for a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, saying the former president is “doubling down” to try to help his endorsed candidate win.

Trump, at a rally for celebrity physician Mehmet Oz near Pittsburgh, lit into McCormick on Friday night as the candidate of “special interests and globalists and the Washington establishment” and said he doesn’t share the ex-president’s “Make America Great Again” agenda.

McCormick pushed back, saying Trump made his critical comments after seeing a small crowd with day-long rain and after there were boos when Oz’s name was mentioned.

“The president’s at a position where he’s doubling down on trying to help his endorsed candidate be successful, and I’m doubling down on making my case to the people of Pennsylvania,” McCormick said in an interview Saturday after an event with veterans at a diner outside Pittsburgh. “In the end, I think I’ll prevail, and I think that people will bet on somebody who’s got my background.”

Trump’s endorsement of Oz over McCormick is his most consequential nod of the 2022 midterms. McCormick’s campaign said it’ll air an ad starting next week that labels Trump’s endorsement a mistake. The ad was first reported by Axios.

McCormick and Oz are the front-runners in a crowded May 17 GOP primary race to replace retiring Republican U.S. Senator Pat Toomey, in an election that will help decide which party controls the chamber now deadlocked at 50-50.

In the interview, McCormick said Trump is “beloved” in Pennsylvania because of his “America First,” policies but that Oz isn’t because the host of the long-running “Dr. Oz Show” has changed his positions on issues such as gun control, abortion and hydraulic fracturing or fracking.

Not Convinced

Oz has struggled to separate himself from the seven-person field despite Trump’s endorsement in the same way that JD Vance, Trump’s endorsed candidate in Ohio’s GOP Senate primary, did.

Trump supporters interviewed at the rally in Greensburg, a former Democratic bastion of working-class voters who have become more Republican under Trump, said they back the former president but aren’t necessarily following his endorsement of Oz.

Teresa Weldon, 59, of Greensburg, said she doesn’t trust that Oz is really a conservative based on what the celebrity surgeon has said in the past and his association with liberal talk show host and activist Oprah Winfrey.

“Trump wanted to ‘drain the swamp,’ but he’s a little ‘swampy,’” Weldon said of Oz.

Oz has rejected the criticism, saying he hasn’t changed his positions and that Trump still endorsed him as the conservative candidate who can win the general election.

Trump attacked McCormick as a “liberal Wall Street Republican” and mocked him for surrounding himself with former Trump campaign and administration officials to win his endorsement. “If anybody was within 200 miles of me, he hired them” for his campaign, Trump said.

“I don’t know David well, and he may be a nice guy, but he’s not MAGA,” Trump said.

