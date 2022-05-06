(Bloomberg) -- Former Bridgewater Associates executive David McCormick and the super PAC backing him in Pennsylvania’s Senate race outspent Mehmet Oz and his super PAC by more than 2 to 1 last month, according to fundraising reports filed ahead of the May 17 Republican primary.

McCormick, and his super PAC spent $10.6 million to the $4.5 million spent by Oz, a celebrity physician, and his super PAC. Pre-primary financial reports, covering April 1 to April 27, were due to the Federal Election Commission on Thursday.

Both candidates have contributed significantly to their campaigns. McCormick loaned his campaign slightly more than $4 million in April, raising the total to $11 million. Oz loaned his campaign $1 million last month, bumping his own contribution to more than $12 million.

McCormick and Oz are locked in a close race for the nomination to replace retiring GOP Senator Pat Toomey. Former President Donald Trump, who endorsed Oz last month, is scheduled to headline a rally for later Friday in Greensburg, outside Pittsburgh.

The race is one of five rated as a toss-up by the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter. Republicans, who are defending two of those, can win a U.S. Senate majority with a net gain of only one seat.

