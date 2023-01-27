(Bloomberg) -- Ronna McDaniel won a fourth term as Republican National Committee chair Friday, a status quo choice by party faithful even after a series of stinging election defeats with Donald Trump as GOP standard-bearer.

McDaniel prevailed over California lawyer and RNC member Harmeet Dhillon and My Pillow Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mike Lindell in a secret ballot at the party’s meeting in California after a contentious campaign that exposed deep divisions within the ranks.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, widely seen as a likely rival to Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, called for a leadership change during an interview the day before.

McDaniel had 111 votes to 51 for Dhillon and four for Lindell.

Many Republicans attending the three-day gathering at a luxury resort in Dana Point, California, downplayed the fissures exposed by the battle and by the embarrassing and protracted vote to elect Kevin McCarthy as US House Speaker earlier this month. They expressed confidence that the GOP would unite behind McDaniel heading into the 2024 elections because the alternative would be helping Democrats, though it’s unclear whether divisions from the fight will linger.

