(Bloomberg) -- Ronna McDaniel will seek a new four-year term as chair of the Republican National Committee despite President Donald Trump’s defeat in the November election.

In a letter sent Wednesday morning to RNC members, McDaniel said she has the support of Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and the endorsements of more than 120 committee members, a large majority that all but assures she would win a third term.

She wrote that she is “immensely proud” of the GOP’s Election Day victories, citing unexpected successes in House and Senate races, while also recognizing “areas where we can improve.” She said the party will “continue to fight for President Trump and work to bring transparency to the election process with recounts and legal challenges ongoing across the country.”

McDaniel’s decision to remain in her role could help Trump maintain sway over the party as he considers his political future, which could include a possible third run for president in 2024. Trump last month on Twitter endorsed McDaniel to continue leading the RNC.

RNC co-chairman Tommy Hicks, a close ally of the Trump family, is also seeking another term.

McDaniel’s plans were reported earlier by the Associated Press.

