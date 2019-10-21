McDermott Surges After It Secures $650 Million of New Financing

(Bloomberg) -- McDermott International Inc., the embattled energy-industry contractor and engineer, secured $650 million of new financing from lenders to help it keep afloat. Its shares soared as much as 42%.

The Houston-based company said Monday it will get immediate access to a $550 million term loan and a $100 million credit facility. McDermott will use the funds to finance working capital and support the issuance of performance guarantees.

Key Takeaways

The company said it’s still exploring a sale of its Lummus Technology unit and its pipe-fabrication business. It said last month it had received expressions of interest valuing Lummus at as much as $2.5 billion. However, McDermott is terminating the sale of its industrial storage tank unit.

McDermott’s shares and bonds have cratered his year after the company struggled with the debt taken on from its $3.5 billion takeover of Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. in 2018. The company is also grappling with tough market conditions as its customers in the oil and gas industry cut spending.

The company specializes in building and installing large, expensive items like oil platforms and natural gas plants. It’s currently constructing Sempra Energy’s giant Cameron liquefied natural gas complex in Louisiana. Lummus licenses technologies used in petrochemicals, refining and gas processing, and holds more than 3,100 patents.

Market Reaction

The shares were 30% higher at $3.06 by 7:45 a.m., before the start of regular trading.

