(Bloomberg) -- McDonald’s Corp. will add Marriott International Inc. Chief Executive Officer Anthony Capuano to its board as part of a handful of changes at the fast-food giant.

In addition to Capuano, the board is adding Jennifer Taubert, an executive vice president and worldwide chairman of pharmaceuticals at Johnson & Johnson, and Amy Weaver, chief financial officer at Salesforce Inc., McDonald’s said Monday in a statement. All three appointments are effective Oct. 1. Sheila A. Penrose will retire from the board at the end of September after more than 15 years, the company said.

Penrose led the Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility Committee, and all three new board picks mentioned diversity and equality in their statements provided by McDonald’s.

A group of Black franchisees has demanded that the company do more to aid current minority franchisees who are facing systemic barriers to their success, and in May, the burger chain’s investors voted in favor of a proposal calling for an independent civil-rights audit. McDonald’s meanwhile has been trying to increase diversity in its corporate leadership, and has vowed to shift more spending to minority-owned suppliers.

McDonald’s shares fell 0.4% at 10:08 a.m. in New York.

The Chicago-based company’s board currently has 12 members.

