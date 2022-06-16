(Bloomberg) -- McDonald’s Corp. agreed to pay 1.25 billion euros ($1.3 billion) to settle probes in France where the Big Mac maker was accused of dodging taxes by unfairly shifting revenue to Luxembourg and Switzerland.

McDonald’s agreed to a 508-million euro settlement to end a French criminal probe into tax fraud allegations as well as the payment of an extra 737 million euros in back taxes, Paris judge Stephane Noel said during a Thursday hearing.

The McDonald’s settlement still needs to be approved by the Paris judge. Under the terms of the deal, the firm wouldn’t plead guilty.

