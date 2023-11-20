(Bloomberg) -- McDonald’s Corp. agreed to acquire Carlyle Group Inc.’s minority stake in the partnership that operates the chain’s business in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau for an undisclosed price.

The Chicago-based company will increase its stake in the partnership to 48% from 20% as part of the deal, according to a statement Monday, remaining a minority owner.

China has grown to be McDonald’s second-largest market, with the chain doubling its locations there to more than 5,500 since 2017, according to the statement. The goal is for more than 10,000 restaurants by 2028.

“We believe there is no better time to simplify our structure, given the tremendous opportunity to capture increased demand,” McDonald’s Chief Executive Officer Chris Kempczinski said in the statement.

The deal is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. Bloomberg News reported in July about a potential transaction.

